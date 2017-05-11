Bonds largely unchanged despite firmer rand

South African bonds were largely unchanged in late afternoon trade on Thursday as the market showed little reaction to a stronger rand.

At 3.36pm, the R186 was bid at 8.75% from Wednesday’s 8.74% and the R207 was bid at 7.60% from 7.58%.

The rand was at R13.3874 to the dollar from R13.4790.

Analysts are generally expecting bond yields to rise in reaction to rand weakness over the short term. "We could expect to see steepening in the bond market before the rand continues to drive direction," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

US treasuries were flat as the euro stabilised at $1.0862.

The yield on the 10-year bond was at 2.4086% from 2.4095%.

US bond yields are expected to rise on further US interest-rate increases, which are set to benefit the dollar.