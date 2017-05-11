Bonds broadly steady despite stronger rand

The South African market was stable on Thursday morning, even as the rand rallied to its best level against the dollar in just more than a week.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond, which reflects the government borrowing costs, was unchanged at 8.740%, despite the rand strengthening to highs of R13.37/$ from lows of R13.64/$ on Wednesday.

Bonds usually track the rand, which, if it strengthens, keeps inflation outlook in check. The headline consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank closely monitors to decide on in interest rates, currency stands at 6.1%.

Some analysts have said the local fixed-income market is unlikely to make any headway before a decision by Moody’s Investors Service on SA’s credit rating, which is expected in the coming weeks.

In April, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded the country’s debt rating following the controversial Cabinet changes, which raised concern about the country’s fiscal prudence.