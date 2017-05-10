Markets

South African bond market mixed as rand gains 1% on dollar

10 May 2017 - 17:01 Maarten Mittner
The South African bond market was mixed in late afternoon trade on Wednesday after the rand gained 1% to the dollar.

At 3.30pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.76% from Tuesday’s 8.805% while the R207 was bid at 7.65% from 7.645%.

The rand was at 13.4886 to the dollar from 13.6186.

Further local bond market strength will largely depend on foreign flows based on risk-on trade, which will be dependent on how the dollar trades following an expected further two US interest-rate increases later this year.

Capital Economics said net capital outflows from emerging markets (EM) picked up in April. Outflows will probably accelerate further later this year, but are likely to remain subdued by recent standards.

Non-residents’ net purchases of EM stocks and bonds were worth $51bn in April, just a touch more than the $48bn recorded in March.

US treasuries were firmer as the 10-year note approached the 2.40% level earlier in the week. The yield was last seen at 2.3699% from 2.3989%.

