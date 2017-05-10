Rand stronger despite volatile trade and downgrade threat

The rand was stronger against major currencies on Wednesday afternoon, despite a looming credit downgrade risk.

The local currency gained 0.93% against the dollar, 0.9% against the euro, and 0.84% against the pound in afternoon trade.

Rand Merchant bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga said global currency markets struggled to find direction on Tuesday and Wednesday with there being no economic releases to "write home about".

SA is at risk of another credit rating downgrade, with ratings agency Moody’s currently doing a review on the country. Old Mutual Investment Group chief economist Rian le Roux said renewed concerns about China’s growth prospects and regulatory efforts to contain the credit boom led to emerging market currencies and commodity prices coming off sharply of late: "The rand was even harder hit because of SA’s considerable downside risks."

At 3.34pm‚ the rand was at 13.4918 to the dollar from Tuesday’s 13.6186‚ at 14.6765 to the euro from 14.8102, and at 17.4645 to pound from 17.6129.

The euro was at $1.0878 from $1.0875.