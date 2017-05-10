Rand settles into stable range in line with world markets

The rand settled into a relatively stable range on Wednesday morning, with dealers finding few reasons to push the local currency in either direction.

The rand’s behaviour mirrored global markets, which were relatively contained as investors looked for fresh catalysts, following the recent French presidential election that had generated lively price action.

"China growth concerns are still there while Europe has become a side event. Markets are clearly in a state of consolidation with very much a wait-and-see approach. There is no macro data worth noting today," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

The rand has had a wild ride since at least March 27 when President Jacob Zuma abruptly recalled former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an overseas investor roadshow, before firing him a few days later in a controversial Cabinet shuffle.

At 9.13am, the rand was at R13.6026 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.6186, at R14.8165 to the euro from R14.8102 and at R17.6476 to pound from R17.6129.

The euro was at $1.0893 from $1.0931.