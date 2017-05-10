Rand firms as market seeks direction from dollar

The rand was slightly firmer at midday on Wednesday as the market sought direction from the dollar.

After weakening following Emmanuel Macron’s election as French president, the dollar has steadily regained some lost ground, but has now paused again.

Further strength in the dollar would depend on positive economic data from the US, but the market seems to be hesitant to embrace further strong GDP growth against the background of two possible further rate increases in 2017.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated that rate increases would be gradual, but little new information on President Donald Trump’s planned tax reform and infrastructural programme has come to the fore.

At the same time a lot of good news regarding company earnings are already priced into present trading levels of the Dow Jones or S&P 500 indices.

The dollar is also expected to firm on hawkish views from the Fed with the rand usually trading in the opposite direction to the greenback.

Local factors are not conducive for substantial rand strength. "SA’s potential output has been declining, and so its GDP growth has been increasingly entrenched at weak growth rates," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

Bishop said the base case for the rand is to stabilise at R13.45/$ in the second quarter of 2017. It is then expected to firm to R13.25 in the third quarter, before weakening to R13.55-R13.85 towards the end of the year. Further strength in 2018 was possible to about R12.90/$ under favourable political and economical conditions.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.5608 to the dollar from R13.6186.

The rand was at R14.7346 against the euro from R14.8102 and at R17.5506 against the pound from R17.6129.

The euro was at $1.0867 from $1.0875.