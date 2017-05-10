Markets

Oil rises after US inventories fall more than expected

10 May 2017 - 12:59 Stephen Eisenham
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories and on attempts by oil cartel Opec to rebalance an oversupplied market by cutting output.

US crude oil inventories fell by 5.8-million barrels last week, above analysts’ expectations for a 1.8-million barrel decline, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

Oil was also buoyed by a report on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would cut crude supplies to Asia.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 40 US cents at $49.13 a barrel by 9am GMT. US light crude oil was 45c higher at $46.33 a barrel.

Despite the stronger trend, analysts said the market remained under pressure after a build in petrol stocks in the US, which partially offset the fall in crude inventories.

"As long as you’ve got those builds in gasoline, it is going to be difficult for crude oil to rally," said Olivier Jakob, energy market strategist at Petromatrix in Switzerland.

State-owned Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asian customers by about 7-million barrels in June, a source said, as part of Opec’s agreement to reduce production.

Seven-million barrels are roughly two days of oil imports into Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest importer. Aramco had previously maintained supplies to important Asian customers.

"The Saudis are largely [focused on] Asian customers, so if they are trimming sales, that is supportive at the margins," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Australia.

Both Brent and US light crude futures contracts closed on Tuesday at their second lowest levels since November 29, the day before Opec agreed to cut production during the first half of 2017.

Prices surged immediately after the agreement in November, but have come under pressure in recent weeks as US production has ramped up and pushed back expectations for when the oil market will come into balance.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, said on Monday that he expected Opec to agree to extend an agreement to limit oil production to the end of 2017 or possibly longer. Opec meets later in May.

Official numbers on weekly US crude and oil product inventories from the US government’s department of energy were scheduled for release at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Reuters

Europe pulls back from high earnings while dollar falls on FBI chief’s axing

Trump’s firing his FBI director creates uncertainty in the market; in Asia, South Korean investors take profits as liberal Moon is elected
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold edges away from eight-week low

Metal rises to $1,222.21 as the dollar slipped after US President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey
Markets
8 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Moody’s downgrade fears hit rand, bonds
Markets
2.
Rand weaker on speculation of Moody’s downgrade ...
Markets
3.
Rand, bonds soften on Moody’s fears
Markets
4.
Comey crisis in the US boosts rand
Markets
5.
Rand weakens in volatile trade on Tuesday
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.