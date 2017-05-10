MARKET WRAP: JSE builds on gains with gold and platinum stocks faring best

The JSE maintained its recent momentum on Wednesday with gold and platinum stocks making good gains while the rand strengthened ahead of crucial manufacturing and mining data on Thursday.

Statistics SA will release mining and manufacturing data for March on Thursday, which could well have an effect on markets.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan expected manufacturing production for March to show a slight 0.1% year-on-year improvement compared with the 3.6% contraction in February. Mining is forecast to make a positive contribution to first-quarter GDP.

"This would serve to offset some of the likely drag from the manufacturing and retail sectors. The lift in commodity prices and the ongoing strengthening in global growth indicators have aided the performance of the mining sector," Kaplan said.

The JSE closed 0.15% higher at 54,254.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.16%. The gold index gained 4.28%, platinums 2.83%, resources 0.82%, property 0.70%, and banks 0.65%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.53% and industrials 0.15%.

Gold Fields jumped 5.57% to R45.50 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.07% to R147.70.

Impala Platinum leapt 5.28% to R43.85.

In banks, FirstRand rose 1.08% to R49.54 and Standard Bank 0.60% to R148.34.

Trading ex-dividend, Glencore was down 1.54% to R50.45 while Anglo American gained 0.90% to R182.50.

British American Tobacco lost 1.34% to R923.42.

Remgro jumped 2.47% to R225.95.

Financial services group Sanlam was up 1.02% to R70.34 and Santam rose 1.07% to R253.67.

Retailer Woolworths climbed 1.53% to R72.49 while Shoprite shed 2.06% to R196.

In the property sector, Redefine ended the day 1.36% higher at R11.15, while Liberty Two Degrees shed 5.08% to R9.35 and Hammerson 1.48% to R102.86.

Naspers closed 0.33% lower at R2,680.77.

Adcorp Holdings dropped 2.25% to R10.85.

At 6.09pm, the rand was at R13.44 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.62. the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.75% from 8.8% previously.

Futures gained on the stronger JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.28% firmer at 48,075 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚496 from Tuesday’s 20‚334.