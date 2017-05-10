JSE’s morning rally runs out of steam

The JSE’s early rally lost steam at lunchtime on Wednesday as the rand rebounded from its recent losses, keeping some of the big rand-hedge industrial stocks at bay.

The all share was flat at 54,184.50 points as the influential industrial index dipped, offsetting the recovery in the resources market.

Gold and platinum stocks rose in what appeared to be a technical rebound following a sell-off recently. Underlying commodity prices remained patchy.

The platinum price was relatively steady at $907.62 an ounce, having dropped from highs of $1,000 an ounce in early March.

Financial stocks were marginally higher while retail stocks were mixed.

In Europe, leading share markets were little changed at midday while US stock futures suggested a flat start on Wall Street in the afternoon.

"The rally in US equity markets has stalled over the last couple of months as the [Donald] Trump reflation trade began to run out of steam," said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam. Reflation trade loosely refers to Trump’s fiscal stimulus.

Among individual stocks on the JSE, AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.58% to R147, with Sibanye gaining 3.67% to R27.10. AngloAmerican Platinum was up 1.99% to R316.09 and Impala Platinum gained 3.22% to R42.99.

Industrial group Bidvest was up 1.72% to R168.37 while LifeHealthcare rose 1.89% to R30.26. Spar shed 1.84% to R175.90.