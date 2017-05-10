JSE opens firmer as market focuses on Naspers

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday as gold miners recovered from a slightly weaker dollar, with the market focusing on Naspers.

The all share closed at a 10-month high on Tuesday.

Naspers climbed more than 3% on Tuesday, closing at a record level, after a strong performance from its Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns 34%.

This has raised concern about the overvalued status of the stock, trading at a price-earnings ratio of 97. Naspers has gained 33% so far this year.

Many local asset managers have Naspers as their primary investment. Its market capitalisation is R1.143-trillion, the third largest on the JSE. It is rated junk status by Fitch.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said Naspers was currently exceptionally overbought.

"Short-term traders should use the current strength in the counter to book all short-term trading profits which have occurred in recent weeks, as an opportunity to re-engage the share as lower levels will emerge in the weeks ahead," Momentum said.

After briefly spiking at the opening, Naspers was flat in early morning trade at R2,689.84.

Asian markets were mixed in early morning trade, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.29%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.90%, but the Hang Seng gained 0.63%.

The Dow Jones closed 0.17% lower on Tuesday amid news that President Donald Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey.

Commodities remained under pressure, with platinum down 0.41% to $902.4 an ounce.

At 9.35am the all share was up 0.16% to 54,260.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.13%. The gold index rose 1.78% and property was up 0.54%. Resources added 0.38%.

Glencore was 1.15% lower at R50.65.

British American Tobacco was off 0.72% to R929.23.

AngloGold Ashanti recovered 2.08% to R144.87.

FirstRand was up 0.49% to R49.25.

Among financials Liberty Holdings gained 0.72% to R104.80.

Property stock Growthpoint rose 0.78% to R25.70.