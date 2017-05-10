JSE closes firmer as gold and platinum stocks jump and banks gain

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as gold and platinum shares rose on a marginal up-tick in metal prices and as banks and financials gained on the firmer rand.

The all share held above the 54,000-point level, after crossing the 10-month high on Tuesday.

The most-watched share on the day was Naspers with the market heavyweight closing weaker in choppy trade after firming more than 3% on Tuesday.

The platinum price recovered 0.48% to $910 an ounce. Gold was flat at $1,221 from over-sold levels after trading firmer for most of the day.

The rand had climbed 1% against the dollar by the JSE’s close, reaching R13.4567 in early evening trade from R13.6186.

Rand hedges took a breather from over-bought levels and property stocks were supported by stronger bonds.

Boutique head of Old Mutual Equities Peter Linley said emerging-market equities, including the JSE, were at the receiving end of a sharp commodity price sell-off last week amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy.

In the developed world, cautious sentiment ahead of the French elections predominated, but stock market indices still managed to gain ground after the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"Expectations are that developed-market growth will accelerate this year," Linley said.

The Dow Jones was 0.31% lower at the JSE’s close. European markets were generally higher, with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.65%.

Oil prices rebounded amid indications that oil cartel Opec members would extend their production freeze implemented last year to reduce supply and boost prices. Brent fell below $50 a barrel last week.

The all share closed 0.15% higher at 54,254.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.16%. The gold index gained 4.28%, platinums 2.83%, resources 0.82%, property 0.70%, and banks 0.65%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.53% and industrials 0.15%.

Gold Fields jumped 5.57% to R45.50 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.07% to R147.70.

Impala Platinum leapt 5.28% to R43.85.

In banks, FirstRand rose 1.08% to R49.54 and Standard Bank 0.60% to R148.34.

Trading ex-dividend, Glencore was down 1.54% to R50.45 while Anglo American gained 0.90% to R182.50.

British American Tobacco lost 1.34% to R923.42.

Remgro jumped 2.47% to R225.95.

Financial services group Sanlam was up 1.02% to R70.34 and Santam rose 1.07% to R253.67.

Retailer Woolworths climbed 1.53% to R72.49 while Shoprite shed 2.06% to R196.

In the property sector, Redefine ended the day 1.36% higher at R11.15. Liberty Two Degrees shed 5.08% to R9.35, and Hammerson 1.48% to R102.86.

Naspers closed 0.33% lower at R2,680.77.

Adcorp Holdings dropped 2.25% to R10.85.