Gold edges away from eight-week low

Bengaluru — Gold edged up on Wednesday from an eight-week low hit the session before, with the dollar slipping after US President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,222.21/oz at 3.12am GMT. On Tuesday, it dropped below its 100-day moving average to its lowest since March 15 at $1,213.81.

"We think that gold’s slide could perhaps extend to $1,180-$1,200, an area of good technical support," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. "At that point, we should see some decent buying set in, as a roughly 10% correction from the highs should make holding the precious metal a more attractive risk-reward proposition."

US gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,222.50/oz.

The dollar slid on Wednesday and the perceived safe-haven yen gained after Trump fired Comey in a move that shocked Washington.

Rekindled fears that North Korea could be gearing up for another weapons test also supported gold.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, Pyongyang’s ambassador to the UK, Choe Il, said North Korea was ready to conduct a sixth nuclear test. Observers of that country have said such a test was likely, but his comments reminded markets that tension could escalate on the recently calm Korean peninsula. However, the expectation of US monetary policy tightening in June dragged on bullion prices.

Prices have fallen about $75/oz since hitting a five-month high of $1,295.42 in mid-April.

"Gold has lost its appeal as a safe-haven ... markets are refocusing on the growth momentum in the US and prospects of future rate hikes. With French elections over now, there are not many geopolitical risks," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said.

Interest rate increases could dent demand for nonyielding gold, while gold is also used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Interest rate futures implied traders saw close to a 90% chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.2% at $16.17/oz. In the last session, it fell to its weakest since January 3 at $16.01. Platinum gained 0.3% to $903.49 after falling 1.7% on Tuesday. Palladium was steady at $796/oz.

Reuters