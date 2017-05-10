Markets

Futures rise as the JSE gains on firmer gold and platinum stocks

10 May 2017 - 18:14 Maarten Mittner
Picture: REUTERS

The South African futures market made gains on Wednesday as the JSE closed higher for a fourth successive session.

A flat Dow Jones in early evening trade SA-time, added some support to the futures market.

At 5.44pm the Dow was 0.06% down at 20,962.54 points.

Gold and platinum shares on the JSE rose on Wednesday as rand hedges took a breather following a strong performance over the past month, as the rand lost ground against the dollar.

The all share closed 0.15% higher at 54,254.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.16%. The gold index gained 4.28%, platinums 2.83%, resources 0.82%, property 0.70% and banks 0.65%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.53% and industrials 0.15%.

Brent oil recovered to above $50 a barrel again, with the price up 2.36% to $50.12 in early evening trade.

At 5.44pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.28% firmer at 48,075 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚496 from Tuesday’s 20‚334.

