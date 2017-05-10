Comey crisis in the US boosts rand

A political furore in the US sparked by President Donald Trump firing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey helped the rand strengthen 0.3% to R13.58/$ at 6:45am.

The rand was flat against the euro at R14.81/€ and the pound at R17.61/£.

Besides Trump sacking the lead investigator into possible Russian involvement in his victory in the 2016 US presidential election, Wall Street is also likely to be dragged down on Wednesday by disappointing results from Walt Disney Company.