Comey crisis in the US boosts rand

10 May 2017 - 07:39 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
A political furore in the US sparked by President Donald Trump firing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey helped the rand strengthen 0.3% to R13.58/$ at 6:45am.

The rand was flat against the euro at R14.81/€ and the pound at R17.61/£.

Besides Trump sacking the lead investigator into possible Russian involvement in his victory in the 2016 US presidential election, Wall Street is also likely to be dragged down on Wednesday by disappointing results from Walt Disney Company.

Trump fires FBI head James Comey

The move has stunned Washington and raised suspicions among Democrats and others that the White House is trying to blunt the FBI probe into Russia’s ...
World
2 hours ago

Walt Disney’s share price fell 2.63% to $109.12 after its results showed its pay-TV network ESPN lost subscribers while its programming costs increased.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, which fell under 20,000 points in December 2015, was back within spitting distance at 19,879 points on Wednesday morning.

The South Korean stock exchange reacted to liberal candidate Moon Jae-In’s landslide presidential election win on Tuesday in much the same way the Paris stock exchange did to Emmanuel Macron’s victory, by falling.

Seoul’s Kospi index was down 0.55% on Wednesday morning. Much like the 0.91% drop in Paris’s CAC 40 index on Monday, the slump was attributed to investors following the adage "buy on the rumour, sell on the fact".

The resources rally, which helped Kumba Iron Ore rise 4.68% to R154.92 and Exxaro 4% to R106.06 on Tuesday, will hopefully continue on Wednesday.

A 1.4% to A$23.49 in Sydney helped the Australian Security Exchange’s S&P/ASX 200 gain 0.49% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

