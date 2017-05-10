Bonds trade weaker despite firmer rand as ratings review looms

The South African bond market was firmer, tracking the rand. The rand was volatile in earlier trade reaching a R13.64 low to the dollar but firmed towards midday.

This was despite the negative sentiment that credit rating agency Moody’s could also downgrade the country’s sovereign debt status to "junk". The agency is expected to visit SA in May‚ before announcing its country rating in the weeks thereafter, but may make a decision without visiting the country first.

In April, Fitch and S&P Global downgraded SA’s debt to junk.

Old Mutual Corporate Consultants head Malusi Ndlovu said while it would be difficult to predict what the impact would be, it could take a while for markets to settle and for investors to figure out how this would alter the economic and political landscape: "Considerable market and currency volatility can be expected for some time".

At 11.35am‚ the bid on the R186 was at 8.795% from Tuesday’s 8.805% and that of the R207 at 7.65% from 7.645%.