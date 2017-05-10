Markets

Bonds are mixed in early trade

10 May 2017 - 10:45 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were mixed on Wednesday morning, tracking an indecisive rand with little to provide market direction.

At 9.13am the yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.800% from 8.805% on Tuesday, while that of R207 was 7.650% from 7.645%.

Some analysts have said the local fixed-income market was unlikely to make headway before a decision by Moody’s Investors Service on SA’s credit rating. Moody’s, which still has the country’s credit rating at investment grade, is expected to pronounce on its decision in the coming weeks.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said on Tuesday that Moody’s could downgrade SA, without a visit to the country. The original view was that Moody’s analysts would visit SA towards the end of May and then report in mid-June before its July 3 deadline, he said.

