Rand weakens anew as dollar perks up in volatile trade

09 May 2017 - 10:04 Andries Mahlangu
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was under pressure on Tuesday morning as the dollar gathered strength, putting pressure on commodity prices.

The local currency tripped to lows of R13.71/$, demonstrating a fairly high degree of volatility that analysts have said is likely to be a feature in 2017, partly due to potential domestic political risks.

Officials from ratings agency Moody’s, which still has the country’s credit rating at investment grade, are expected to visit the country in May before pronouncing on the country’s rating in the coming weeks. In April, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings lowered SA’s debt rating after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan in a Cabinet reshuffle that triggered a bout volatility in the rand and bonds.

On Monday the rand bought a single dollar at R13.44 before bowing to pressure from the strong dollar.

A weaker rand would offset the net benefits of a weaker oil price. Brent crude is hovering at the sixth-month low around $49 a barrel.

At 9.09am, the rand was at R13.6858 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.6135, at R14.9334 to the euro from R14.8805 and at R17.7026 to pound from R17.6191.

The euro was at $1.0911 from $1.0931.

