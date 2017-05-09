MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at 10-month high — but Moody’s looms

A sterling performance by Naspers drove the JSE all share to a 10-month high on Tuesday as miners also benefited from the weaker rand, despite lower spot platinum and gold prices.

The rand weakened to R13.70 to the dollar in early trade before recovering to R13.59 at the close. The euro was at 1.0887 to the dollar from 1.0934.

Gold was down 0.68% to $1,216 an ounce in early evening trade; platinum lost 1.7% to $903 an ounce.

The earlier rand weakness, together with a strong performance from Naspers’s Chinese Tencent investment, saw Naspers jump 3.13% to close at a record R2,689.70. Naspers owns 34% of Tencent and is now trading at a sky-high price:earnings ratio of 97.

Naspers is one of the best performing local shares so far this year, having gained 33.5%.

The all share closed 0.89% higher at 54,172.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.03%. Platinums gained 1.94%, resources were up 1.32%, industrials gained 0.97%, food and drug retailers rose 0.58%, and banks lifted 0.47%. The gold index shed 1.37% and general retailers weakened 1.10%.

The all share has made a number of attempts to break through 54,000 over the past few months, but was unable to close above this important resistance level until Tuesday.

Glencore lifted 2.56% to R51.24 and Anglo American was up 2.18% to R180.87.

Sasol rose 1.08% to R409.38. Brent crude was 1.22% lower at $48.76 a barrel in early evening trade.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 4.68% to R154.92. Exxaro lifted 3.98% to R106.06.

Industrial group Remgro rose 1.39% to R220.50.

The rand traded in a narrow range between R13.58 and R13.70 to the dollar for most of the day amid reports that Moody’s could soon become the third ratings agency to downgrade SA.

In April‚ Fitch and S&P Global downgraded SA’s debt to "junk" status after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as the finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle. Moody’s was expected to visit SA in May, before announcing its country rating in the weeks thereafter, but is now likely to downgrade SA without officials visiting the country.

Bonds also weakened on the news with the yield on the R186 touching 8.80% from 8.715% before marginally firming to 8.78%.

Futures tracked the firmer local bourse with the near-dated top-40 Alsi index up 1.13% at 47,982 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,334 from Monday’s 20‚436.