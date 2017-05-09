JSE rallies beyond recent resistance level

The South African share market rallied decisively on Tuesday, with the all share breaching 54,000 points, a level that has proven resistant recently.

The catalysts came from a weaker rand, which buoyed influential rand-hedge industrial stocks such as Naspers, which hit a record high.

Bargain hunting was also in play in the resources market, particularly among diversified miners, which remained in correction mode.

The rally in the broader industrial and mining sectors handed the all share an 0.81% gain to 54,131.20 points. Banks and retailers were mostly weaker in line with a weaker rand, which continues to be volatile.

"I think it’s more of a reflection on currency moves than a matter of catching up with international peers," IG SA’s Shaun Murison said. The earnings of companies with foreign interests tend to rise in the case of currency depreciation.

The global backdrop was mostly favourable, with Germany’s DAX 30 hitting an intraday record high at 12,765.97, after the French presidential election cleared political uncertainty in the eurozone. "With the eurozone political distraction now seemingly being put to one side, it would appear that traders are again focused on the upcoming central bank meetings, with June seen as a big month for the [US] Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB)," Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam said.

The Fed is expected to increase rates while the ECB is likely to taper its stimulus programme.

Among some individual counters on the JSE, global diversified miner and trader Glencore regained 2.86% to R51.39, with BHP Billiton recovering 2.46% to R202.77 and Anglo American recouping 2.49% to R181.41.

Impala Platinum recovered 1.78% to R41.27 but AngloGold Ashanti lost 2.39% to R144.17.

Among industrials, British American Tobacco was up 1.62% to R946.04 and Naspers rose 2.52% to R2,673.84. Life Healthcare was up 2.73% to R30.08.

TFG shed 1.79% to R150.26 and Lewis Group dropped 2.25% to R35.19.