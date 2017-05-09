JSE closes above 54,000 points for the first time since June 2016

The JSE closed at a 10-month high on Tuesday as the weaker rand supported rand hedges and miners to decisively close above 54,000 points for the first time since June last year.

The all share has made a number of attempts to break through this mark over the past few months, but was unable to close above the important resistance level until Tuesday.

Naspers was the star among the rand hedges, jumping more than 3% following a strong showing from its Chinese Tencent investment, of which Naspers owns 34%. Tencent closed 2.45% up in Hong Kong trade.

Mining stocks were generally higher following weakness in the rand, which softened to R13.70 to the dollar in intra-day trade as the dollar continued to gain on the euro following upbeat US economic data released last week. This was despite the platinum price losing more than 1.8% to $902 an ounce.

Gold was also under pressure, with the precious metal retreating 0.69% to $1,217 an ounce, its weakest level in two months.

The JSE shrugged off downgrade sentiment on the day following reports that ratings agency Moody’s would soon downgrade SA a notch and put the country on negative watch.

Indications were that talks between Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials to avert another downgrade were not successful. Analysts said it was likely SA would be downgraded without Moody’s officials visiting SA as originally expected.

S&P Global and Fitch downgraded SA to junk status in the first week of April. In the month since then, there has been no discernible changes in government policy, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr.

Financial markets responded negatively to the political events surrounding the downgrades, he said: "But there has been no currency or interest rate shock since SA lost its investment-grade status." Mohr said the global environment was still favourable to SA on balance, although it was still not all roses.

The global backdrop supported the JSE on the day, with Germany’s DAX 30 hitting an intra-day record high at 12,765.97, after the French presidential election cleared political uncertainty in the eurozone. The FTSE 100 and Paris CAC 40 also traded at record levels.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close (+0.07%).

The all share closed 0.89% higher at 54,172.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.03%. Platinums gained 1.94% and resources were up 1.32%. Industrials gained 0.97%, food and drug retailers rose 0.58%, and banks lifted 0.47%. The gold index shed 1.37% and general retailers weakened 1.10%.

Glencore lifted 2.56% to R51.24 and Anglo American was up 2.18% to R180.87.

Sasol rose 1.08% to R409.38. Brent crude was 1.22% lower at $48.76 a barrel in early evening trade.

Naspers ended the day 3.13% up at a record R2,689.70. Fellow rand-hedge British American Tobacco gained 0.54% to R936.

AngloGold Ashanti was 3.91% down at R141.92 amid reports the group was reviewing its poorly performing South African mines following the release of a trading update on Monday.

Nedbank gained 1.84% to R221.72 and Barclays Africa gained 0.62% to R147.91.

Among retailers, Massmart was off 2.18% to R125.49 and The Foschini Group lost 2.46% to R149.23.

Sovereign Food rose 2.77% to R9.65.

Spur was up 2.49% to R32.49.

Adcorp Holdings recovered 0.91% to R11.10 after falling sharply on Monday.