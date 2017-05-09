Future firm as JSE closes above 54,000 points for first time since June

The South African futures market was firmer as the JSE closed at a 10-month high, while the Dow Jones industrial average opened flat.

The all share closed above 54‚000 points for the first time since June last year.

Gold miners were lower as the rand was weaker against the dollar after volatile intra-day trading. The rand weakened to R13.71 to the dollar in earlier sessions‚ but improved to R13.57.

Local political uncertainty and a ratings review by the last of the three ratings agencies, Moody’s, are the main risks the rand faces.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close (+0‚07%). European markets were all firmer with the DAX 30 gaining 0.5%, the FTSE 100 0.34%, and the CAC 40 0.33%.

At 5.42pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.13% firmer at 47,982 points. The number of contracts traded was 20‚334 from Monday’s 20‚436.

With Maarten Mittner