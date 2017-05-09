Bonds soften as rand loses ground

The South African bond market was relatively softer on Tuesday morning, reflecting a weaker rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond, which essentially shows the cost of government borrowing, was at 8.78% in early trade as the rand weakened to lows of R13.70/$ from highs R13.44/$ on Monday.

Bonds have been relatively steady despite volatility in the rand in April and May, mainly due to yield-seeking foreign investors.

To this end, foreigners were net buyers of just more than R2bn worth of local bonds over the past week, according to the JSE data, bringing net purchases to R38.5bn so far in 2017.

US treasury bonds were weaker in early trade, with the yield on the 10-year note hovering around 2.3908%, from 2.3062%.