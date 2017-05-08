Stable rand makes some gains on Monday after sharp losses on Friday

As chances of a US interest-rate increase strengthened, the rand managed to remain stable on Monday afternoon.

With Friday’s US nonfarm payroll data having slightly exceeded expectations by adding 211,000 jobs in April, a June interest-rate increase became more likely, despite the low unemployment rate.

The rand lost 1.69% to the dollar, weakening to R13.65 on Friday.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategists said the market pricing of a June interest rate increase rose from less than 50% to almost 100%. Low unemployment puts upward pressure on wages, which in turn puts upward pressure on inflation and, ultimately, interest rates. "In the absence of this process, interest-rate increases should remain very gradual," they said.

At 3.31pm, the rand was at R13.5159 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.4302‚ at R14.7900 to the euro from R14.8238 and at R17.5083 to pound from R17.4550.

The euro was at $1.0943 from $1.1020.