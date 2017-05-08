Rand weakens as dollar recovers from decline following Macron victory

The rand was weaker at midday on Monday as the dollar clawed back some gains against the euro, after the greenback lost ground following the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as French president.

Macron romped home against right-wing candidate Marine le Pen with a margin of 65.1% to 34.9%.

Analysts said sentiment was driving the markets following a mild relief rally earlier, after the weekend’s elections.

"I think sentiment will drive trade with a bias to the firmer side if investor hunger for yield comes to fore once again as risk adverse markets ebb and flow," said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

At 11.37am the rand was at R13.5241 from R13.4302.

The rand was at R14.8001 against the euro from R14.8238 and at R17.5327 against the pound from R17.455.

The euro was at $1.0944 from $1.1020.

The market reaction to Macron’s election was relatively subdued in early trade, with the euro weakening following a sharp rally in the lead-up to the final vote, indicating that the outcome was already factored in by markets.

The dollar showed little reaction to the better-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.