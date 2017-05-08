Rand steadies as it tracks global markets

The rand was relatively steady on Monday morning, a day after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the second and final round of the French presidential vote, removing a cloud that had hung over the region for weeks.

The market reaction was relatively mixed in early trade, with the euro weakening following a sharp rally in the lead-up to the final vote, suggesting that the outcome may already have been discounted.

The rand, which follows global developments closely, exhibited a slightly weaker bias against the dollar in early trade but was a lot stronger than its intraday lows on Friday.

The better than expected US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, at least on the headline number, lifted global risk sentiment, which benefited the rand, leading to the local currency ending almost 2% stronger to the greenback.

The world’s largest economy created 211,000 jobs in April, which easily beat market forecasts, up from 79,000 jobs in March.

"News this morning revolves around Macron’s win in Europe. No surprise whatsoever and the risk-on tone we saw on Friday afternoon post the US employment data has continued to feed into markets’ early doors today," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

At 9.02am the rand was at R13.4522 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.4302, at R14.7757 to the euro from R14.8238 and at R17.4635 to pound from R17.4550.

The euro was at $1.0984 from $1.1020.