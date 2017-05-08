MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on banks while rand weakens on softer euro

The JSE ended Monday in positive territory as banks and financials firmed on the likelihood the US Federal Reserve will resume its interest-rate raising cycle at its June meeting.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategists said the market’s pricing in of an interest-rate increase in June had risen from less than 50% to almost 100%.

Friday’s US nonfarm payroll data exceeded expectations, also boosting the chances of a rise in June.

Low unemployment put upward pressure on wages, which in turn caused a rise in inflation and, ultimately, interest rates.

"In the absence of this process, interest-rate increases should remain very gradual," they said.

The rand tracked the weaker euro as the latter gave back some of the gains made following the decisive victory over the weekend by Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election.

At 6.44pm, the rand was at R13.63 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.43. The bond market was little moved with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.72% from 8.725% previously.

The JSE all share closed 0.22% higher at 53,696.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.14%. Banks firmed 1.02%, financials 0.90%, general retailers 0.77% and property 0.72%. The gold index lost 1.49%, platinums 1.42% and resources 0.86%.

In banks Barclays Africa gained 1.80% to R147, FirstRand 1.45% to R48.85 and Investec 2.15% to R101.67.

Among the big miners, Anglo American shed 1.32% to R177.01 and BHP Billiton 0.41% to R197.91.

AngloGold Ashanti was 1.86% lower at R147.70. The gold producer earlier said it received $1,216 and ounce for the gold it sold during the first quarter, which was marred by a marked underperformance at its South African operations.

Anglo American Platinum shed 2.80% to R305.68.

Adcorp Holdings plummeted 17.29% to R11 after warning annual earnings were expected to drop by between 74% to 77%.

Retailer Mr Price was up 1.70% to R149.50. Shoprite shed 1.97% to R199 as the group has to repurchase shares from former CEO Whitey Basson, adding R144m to Shoprite’s annual interest bill.

MTN rose 1.95% to R118.77.

Sasol was down 1.17% to R405 on lower oil prices.

Global luxury goods group Richemont shed 0.63% to R155.37.

Futures tracked the firmer local course with the near-dated top-40 Alsi index up 0.18% at 47,480 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,436 from Friday’s 23‚113.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner