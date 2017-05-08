Markets

JSE weaker as markets digest Emmanuel Macron’s decisive victory

08 May 2017 - 11:00 Maarten Mittner
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE opened weaker on Monday as markets adopted a wait-and-see attitude following the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.

Retailers, financials and platinums led the opening charge on a steady rand trading below the R13.50/$ level, but resources were lower on weaker commodity prices and the expectation of further US interest rate increases, which would support the dollar.

The platinum price was 0.09% up at $916.65/oz.

Macron beat right-wing candidate Marine le Pen by a decisive margin of 65.1% to 34.9%.

The euro firmed to $1.1023 in response, but later lost ground as most of its gains as the result had already been priced in, analysts said.

The focus has now changed to the difficulties Macron’s government is likely to encounter in practice as his La Republique En Marche party has no representation in Parliament. "The strong result for Macron was a major milestone on the road to a reformed France, but the important step of parliamentary elections still lies ahead," Barclays Research analysts said. A second round of voting in several constituencies should now take place, Barclays said.

European equity markets firmed in response to Macron’s victory, and the Dow closed 0.26% up at 21,006.94 points on Friday on the better than expected nonfarm payrolls data and the drop in the US unemployment rate.

The Nikkei was up 2.31% in Monday morning trade and the Hang Seng added 0.26%.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.17% lower at 53,486.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.29%. Resources shed 1.33% and the gold index 0.42%. General retailers added 0.63%, financials 0.45%, platinums 0.44% and banks 0.42%.

Among the big miners, BHP Billiton dropped 2.07% to R194.62.

Sasol was 1.25% down at R404.68 on a softer Brent crude falling 0.71% to $49.05 a barrel on Monday morning.

AngloGold Ashanti was 1.24% lower at R148.64.

Among banks, Barclays Africa gained 1.52% to R146.60, FirstRand rose 0.54% to R48.41 and Investec added 0.86% to R100.88.

Mr Price was up 1.12% to R148.64.

Telkom rose 1.175 to R76.89.

Naspers softened 0.75% to R2,584.39.

Rand steadies as it tracks global markets

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler says the risk-on tone due to the US jobs report and Emmanuel Macron’s victory has continued ‘to feed into markets’
1 hour ago

