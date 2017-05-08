Markets

JSE trade fluctuates as market seeks new direction

08 May 2017 - 14:15 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Trade on the JSE see-sawed on Monday in low volumes as investors searched for fresh catalysts after pro-EU Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election at the weekend, as expected.

Macron beat anti-euro rival Marine Le Pen, removing political uncertainty in the EU, which is still dealing with the Brexit vote that previously unsettled markets.

"What we’re seeing this morning is a classic case of the rumour — or the expected result in this case — being bought and the fact being sold," said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam. "The gains over the last couple of weeks since Macron’s first-round victory have been substantial, and it would appear the trade has exhausted itself."

The all share index was up 0.18% to 53,673.40 points at lunchtime on Monday as banks and retailers rebounded from last week’s sell-off, while resource stocks were moderately weaker despite a tentative recovery in some of the commodity prices.

Brent crude steadied at about $49.02 a barrel, after dropping to its lowest since November as oversupply concern crept back into the markets.

In Europe, stocks were lower at midday following a mixed session in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.31% as it played catch-up with world markets after a few days of public holidays.

On the JSE, banks were relatively well supported, with FirstRand regaining 1.7% to R48.97 and Barclays Africa recovering 2.49% to R147.99. Old Mutual was up 1.35% to R33.70.

Intu Properties was up 3.05% to R48.64, with Capital & Counties gaining 2.29% to R55.76.

Mr Price rebounded 1.97% to R149.90, with Truworths recovering 1.82% to R80.59.

Transport and logistics group Imperial regained 1.62% to R158.30 in line with an improvement in the rand. Barloworld was up 2.83% to R114.65.

Global mining company BHP Billiton was off 1.34% to R196.06 while Royal Bafokeng lost 5.0% to R32.51.

© Business Day

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to cheer Macron’s victory on Monday
Markets
2.
Gold firmer after Emmanuel Macron’s victory
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as resources ...
Markets
4.
Opec-led cut not soaking up the excess as quickly ...
Markets
5.
Rand trades firmer as gold and platinum prices ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.