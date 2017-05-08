JSE trade fluctuates as market seeks new direction

Trade on the JSE see-sawed on Monday in low volumes as investors searched for fresh catalysts after pro-EU Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election at the weekend, as expected.

Macron beat anti-euro rival Marine Le Pen, removing political uncertainty in the EU, which is still dealing with the Brexit vote that previously unsettled markets.

"What we’re seeing this morning is a classic case of the rumour — or the expected result in this case — being bought and the fact being sold," said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam. "The gains over the last couple of weeks since Macron’s first-round victory have been substantial, and it would appear the trade has exhausted itself."

The all share index was up 0.18% to 53,673.40 points at lunchtime on Monday as banks and retailers rebounded from last week’s sell-off, while resource stocks were moderately weaker despite a tentative recovery in some of the commodity prices.

Brent crude steadied at about $49.02 a barrel, after dropping to its lowest since November as oversupply concern crept back into the markets.

In Europe, stocks were lower at midday following a mixed session in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.31% as it played catch-up with world markets after a few days of public holidays.

On the JSE, banks were relatively well supported, with FirstRand regaining 1.7% to R48.97 and Barclays Africa recovering 2.49% to R147.99. Old Mutual was up 1.35% to R33.70.

Intu Properties was up 3.05% to R48.64, with Capital & Counties gaining 2.29% to R55.76.

Mr Price rebounded 1.97% to R149.90, with Truworths recovering 1.82% to R80.59.

Transport and logistics group Imperial regained 1.62% to R158.30 in line with an improvement in the rand. Barloworld was up 2.83% to R114.65.

Global mining company BHP Billiton was off 1.34% to R196.06 while Royal Bafokeng lost 5.0% to R32.51.

