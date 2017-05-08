JSE starts week firmer with banks faring best

The JSE started the week on a firm footing on Monday as banks and financials recorded gains while mining stocks weakened on the stronger dollar.

It was a good day for interest-rate sensitive sectors, such as banks, with shares recovering as the rand came off Friday’s worst levels.

After weakening late last week, the local currency was at R13.53 to the dollar at the JSE’s close, after hitting R13.71 last week, as risk-on trade dominated sentiment while inflows into the bond market also kept the rand off weaker levels.

General retailers, financials and banks gained on the day, with property stocks up from oversold levels.

Spot gold was flat at $1,229.33 an ounce at the close, while platinum was stable at $915. Brent crude was 0.47% lower at $49.17 a barrel.

The market was seeking direction after the pro-EU Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election at the weekend, as expected.

Macron beat right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, removing the political uncertainty in the EU, which was still dealing with the UK Brexit vote. The UK is holding a general election in June in which the Conservative Party is expected to beat the Labour Party, with an enhanced pro-Brexit mandate.

Even before the first round of voting, Macron had been installed as the favourite for the French presidency and so his victory had largely been priced into the markets, Franklin Templeton analysts said.

"The immediate question was whether Macron could build a parliamentary majority to support the implementation of his reform programme," they said.

The Dow Jones was 0.07% lower at the JSE’s close. The UK’s FTSE was 0.15% up but the French CAC 40 had lost 0.81%.

The all share closed 0.22% higher at 53,696.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.14%. Banks firmed 1.02%, financials 0.90%, general retailers 0.77% and property 0.72%. The gold index lost 1.49%, platinums 1.42% and resources 0.86%.

The JSE’s returns over the past two years have been well below their longer-term averages. The last time the all share achieved double-digit growth was in 2013, when the index gained 17.8%. In 2014 it was up 7.6%, but ended 2015 and 2016 at 1.85% and -0.08% respectively.

"The trend in JSE earnings has not been supportive of higher prices," Investec strategist Brian Kantor said.

He said movements in the rand partially explained the JSE’s recent performance, but some companies with a global focus had done badly. "These include MTN, Aspen, Mediclinic and Richemont, together with UK property counter Capital & Counties."

Kantor said they performed poorly for a variety of company-specific reasons. Were it not for the continued success of Naspers, the JSE would be in an even worse state, Kantor said.

Among the big miners, Anglo American shed 1.32% to R177.01 and BHP Billiton 0.41% to R197.91.

Sasol was down 1.17% to R405 on lower oil prices.

Global luxury goods group Richemont shed 0.63% to R155.37.

AngloGold Ashanti was 1.86% lower at R147.70. The gold producer said it received $1,216 an ounce for the gold it sold during the first quarter, which was marred by a marked underperformance at its South African operations.

Anglo American Platinum shed 2.80% to R305.68.

In banking shares, Barclays Africa gained 1.80% to R147, FirstRand 1.45% to R48.85 and Investec 2.15% to R101.67.

Retailer Mr Price was up 1.70% to R149.50. Shoprite shed 1.97% to R199, on news that the group was compelled to repurchase shares from former CEO Whitey Basson, adding R144m to Shoprite’s annual interest bill.

MTN rose 1.95% to R118.77.

Adcorp Holdings plummeted 17.29% to R11 after warning that annual earnings were expected to drop between 74% and 77%.