JSE likely to cheer Macron’s victory on Monday

Markets on Monday morning cheered pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron winning about two-thirds of the vote in France’s general election on Sunday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.36% and its broader Topix index had risen 2.2% by 6:30am on Monday morning.

Wellington’s S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.71% higher while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.5% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.35% higher ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Although the euro strengthened against the dollar, the rand managed to strengthen 0.28% to about R14.78/€. The rand, however, weakened against the dollar and pound. It was trading about 0.3% weaker at R13.47/$ and 0.1% weaker at R17.47/£ at about 7am.

Asian stock exchanges were also bolstered on Monday morning by US jobs data released on Friday showing April’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4% from March’s 4.5%. Economists had expected it to rise to 4.6%.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said in note e-mailed on Friday that he expected the US Federal Reserve Bank to raise interest rates from 1% to 1.25% in June and then to 1.5% in September.

"During 2016, US job gains averaged 187,000 per month, and appears to have sustained that momentum in 2017, although the pace of job creation is expectedly to naturally slow over the coming months as the economy edges closer to full employment," Lings said.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release first-quarter unemployment data on Tuesday. Economists expect SA’s unemployment to have worsened to about 27% from 26.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The South African Reserve Bank is scheduled to release April’s gross foreign exchange reserves at 8am on Monday. In March, foreign reserves fell slightly to $46.6bn from $46.7bn in February.