Gold firmer after Emmanuel Macron’s victory

Bengaluru — Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,230.88/oz as of 4.01am GMT, after touching 1,224.86 earlier in the session, its lowest since March 17. US gold futures were also up 0.3% at $1,230.60/oz.

The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday after centrist Macron comfortably won the French presidential election, defeating Marine le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the EU.

"Leading into the election, with many polls predicting Macron’s victory, we saw safe-haven buying easing into end of last week. Confirmation that he being victorious has not resulted in any additional selling," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

Uncertainty on whether Macron’s new party can get a parliamentary majority in the June legislative elections and a lack of clarity on his ability to deliver policies provided a little support to the bullion prices. Gold last week had its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week ending November 11, ending more than 3% lower.

"Gold is still pretty much wanted after last week’s fall.... People are happy to buy around this level," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading at Standard Bank in Tokyo.

Spot gold still targeted $1,209/oz, as suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, US job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labour market that probably seals the case for an interest rate increase in June despite moderate wage growth.

Higher rates could dent demand for nonyielding gold.

Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long position in Comex gold for the first time in seven weeks, in the week to May 2, while they reduced their bullish stance in silver to the lowest since January, US government data showed Friday.

Spot silver gained 0.8% to $16.42/oz. Platinum was 0.4% higher at $914.65, and palladium up about 0.1% at $812/oz.

