Gold bounces off lows hit after Emmanuel Macron’s French election win

London — Gold prices rose on Monday on bargain-hunting, having dipped to a seven-week low earlier as safe-haven demand ebbed away after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, with a similar trend seen in other markets.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,233.33 per ounce by 10.04am GMT, after touching $1,224.86 earlier in the session, its lowest level since March 17. The precious metal, seen as a safe haven, fell 3.2% last week, its biggest percentage fall in 25 weeks as polls indicated a landslide for Macron.

US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,234 an ounce.

"The result of the election was pretty well forecast … Last week we had some sizeable [long] liquidation in gold, and physical demand remains pretty good right now …. I’m not surprised to see gold supported around current levels," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.

The removal of the political risk associated with Macron’s rival Marine Le Pen — who had vowed to take France out of the euro — leaves investors refocusing on the pace of monetary policy normalisation in Europe and the US.

The European Central Bank is expected to have more room to tighten policy as the eurozone’s economic recovery gathers pace.

In the US, data out last week Friday showed job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, near a 10-year low, which is seen as reinforcing the case for a US interest-rate increase in June.

Higher rates dent demand for noninterest-bearing gold. A stronger dollar also makes dollar-priced gold costlier for nonUS investors.

"Expectation for a hike is there so its about the tone the Federal Reserve [takes]. I’m mildly bearish for the remainder of this quarter, I wouldn’t be surprised to see [gold] test $1,200-$1,180," said Kendall.

Gold has fallen more than 5% since hitting a five-month high of $1,295.42 in mid-April.

Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net-long position in Comex gold for the first time in seven weeks, in the week to May 2, while they reduced their bullish stance in silver to the lowest since January, US government data showed on Friday. Spot silver rose 0.4% to $16.35 an ounce.

Platinum was 0.9% higher at $918.15 an ounce, and palladium was 0.5% higher at $817.90.

