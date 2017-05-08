Futures firm as prospects of US interest-rate hike rise

The South African futures market was firmer as the JSE closed stronger, while the Dow Jones industrial average opened flat.

After the US Labour Department reported on Friday that 211,000 jobs were added to the economy in April, the prospects of an interest-rate increase went "from less than 50% to almost 100%" despite the low unemployment rates, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategists.

Investors will now closely follow a series of meetings that will be held by US Federal Reserve officials to get more insight on rates.

The JSE all share closed 0.22% higher at 53‚696.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.14%. Banks firmed 1.02%‚ financials 0.90%‚ general retailers 0.77% and property 0.72%. The gold index lost 1.49%‚ platinums 1.42% and resources 0.86%.

The Dow Jones was 0.07% lower at the JSE’s close. The FTSE was 0.15% up but the Paris CAC 40 had lost 0.81%.

At 5.44pm local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.18% firmer at 47,480 points. The number of contracts traded was at 20,436 from Friday’s 23‚113.

With Maarten Mittner