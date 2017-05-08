Markets

Focus shifts to Fed’s thinking on interest rates

08 May 2017 - 12:45 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African bond market was slightly firmer on Monday before midday as the market focused on the US Federal Reserve’s thinking regarding interest rates.

Markets were preparing for a host of speeches from Fed officials this week, which were likely to signal what the Fed’s June interest-rate decision would be.

Last week, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and the nonfarm jobs data surpassed expectations, increasing the probability of an interest-rate increase.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said the search for yields is expected to continue, with markets trading with a risk-on bias, and the French elections no longer a market event.

The bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.72% from Friday’s 8.73%, and 7.56% from 7.565% on the R207.

