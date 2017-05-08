Focus shifts to Fed’s thinking on interest rates
The South African bond market was slightly firmer on Monday before midday as the market focused on the US Federal Reserve’s thinking regarding interest rates.
Markets were preparing for a host of speeches from Fed officials this week, which were likely to signal what the Fed’s June interest-rate decision would be.
Last week, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and the nonfarm jobs data surpassed expectations, increasing the probability of an interest-rate increase.
Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said the search for yields is expected to continue, with markets trading with a risk-on bias, and the French elections no longer a market event.
The bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.72% from Friday’s 8.73%, and 7.56% from 7.565% on the R207.
