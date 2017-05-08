Bonds steady despite slightly weaker rand

The South African bond market was largely unchanged in late afternoon trade on Monday despite the weaker rand.

The rand was weaker to the dollar but off its intraday worst levels amid continued support for the greenback, after it had fallen sharply following centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in Sunday’s presidential election in France.

At 3.38pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.725% from 8.73% previously and the R207 was at 7.56% from 7.565%.

The rand was at R13.5264 to the dollar from R13.4302 after weakening to R13.5915 earlier.

Bonds have been steady despite volatility in the rand for most of April and May. This remained the case despite potentially disruptive events such as the French election. Foreign buying of local bonds remains strong.

"This trend may persist, barring any rise in political risks, due to the present yield-seeking, risk-on environment," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

US treasuries were weaker on the firmer dollar. The 10-year bond was at 2.3708% from 2.3508%.

Markets were preparing for a host of speeches from US Federal Reserve officials this week, which were likely to signal what the Fed’s June interest-rate decision would be.

Last week, the Fed left interest rates unchanged.