Bonds perk up in line with the rand

The South African bond market was little changed on Monday morning, but fared a lot better than it had on Friday.

The local fixed-income market drew support from the improvement in the rand. A stronger rand helps to keep inflation in check, which is beneficial for bonds.

Sasfin Securities’ head of fixed-income dealing, Ashley Dickinson, said local bonds were less likely to stage a sustained rally due to local political developments. "I think a lot will still depend on the domestic political universe and would suggest that the risk premium is likely to introduce an element of resistance to much lower yields."

President Jacob Zuma fired well-respected Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in late March, triggering a slide in the rand and bonds.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.71% in early trade, from 8.73%, as the rand recovered to R13.48/$ from lows of R13.71/$ on Friday.