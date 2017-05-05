Rand trades firmer as gold and platinum prices recover

The rand regained lost ground from overnight weaker levels at midday on Friday as gold and platinum prices recovered from weekly lows.

Commodities were still under pressure from a torrid week, in which iron, copper and aluminium prices fell sharply ahead of expected further interest rate hikes in the US.

However, the dollar remained under pressure from a resurgent euro ahead of the French presidential election on Sunday, with centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron leading the polls.

Spot gold gained 0.61% to $1,235.18 an ounce while platinum rebounded 1.37% above $900 again to $915.54 an ounce.

The market was eyeing US nonfarm payroll data set to be released later in the day. A better-than-expected number would support further rate hikes in the US this year, after first-quarter GDP data disappointed.

At 11.53am the rand was at R13.5753 to the dollar from R13.6429.

The rand was at R14.8767 to the euro from R14.98 and at R17.5562 against the pound from R17.6305.

The euro was at $1.0958 from $1.0984.

The rand has weakened this week in a softer dollar environment, which is unusual, and could indicate structural issues related to the local volatile political environment.

"The price action in the rand over the past week had been particularly poor, and there appears to be little on the horizon to provide any relief," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

They said commodities across the board were under significant pressure, owing to euro and pound strength.

"The rand has been losing ground against the crosses as well, especially the euro and pound," Nedbank said.