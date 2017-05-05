NEWS ANALYSIS: Big Oil to Opec: We’re okay at $50 a barrel

London — From Exxon Mobil to Total, the world’s largest listed oil companies have sent a message to sceptical investors and rivals at the Opec cartel: we can get by in a world of $50 a barrel crude.

Big Oil generated a gusher of cash in the first quarter. The surge shows how a mix of cost-cutting and assets sales — plus the tailwind of new output from projects approved several years ago — helped companies to survive and then thrive with prices that are less than half what they were a few years ago.

"Oil majors have adapted to the low-price environment," said Olivier Jakob, head of oil consultant Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

Exxon, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron reported combined first-quarter free cash flow — money they can use to pay dividends — of $11.4bn, compared with a shortfall of $14bn a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That puts their performance in the period on a par with what they often delivered between 2010 and 2014, when oil traded above $100.

Wall Street analysts and fund managers have hailed the turnaround.

Shell was a "cash machine", said Jason Gammel at Jefferies Group.

High dividend yields were sustainable, said Simon Gergel of Allianz Global Investors.

"Total free cash flow gets back to $100-a-barrel levels," said Citigroup’s Alastair Syme.