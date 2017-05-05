Markets

JSE likely to slide with oil on Friday

05 May 2017 - 07:45 Robert Laing
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were down by about 3% on Friday morning, dragging down markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The fall in oil prices augurs badly for Sasol, which closed 1.8% lower at R408 on Thursday. And also bad news for Standard Bank’s WTI price tracking exchange-traded note, which closed 0.8% lower at R8.79, taking its fall over four trading days to 4.2%.

Oil stocks dragged Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 1.2% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index down 0.8% on Friday, with BHP Billiton down 3% to A$22.55.

JSE-listed US gas company Montauk said on April 28 it expected to report on Friday that it turned profitable in the year to end-March. Montauk, which was unbundled from Hosken Consolidated Investments in 2014, said it expected to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 32.29 US cents and 31.56c from the previous year’s headline loss of 3.64c.

The results include deferred taxes of $26.8m relating to past operating losses which the US government allows to be set off against future income.

Excluding the deferred taxes, HEPS would be between 12.60c and 11.87c, Montauk said in its trading update.

The rand, which weakened 1.65% against the dollar on Thursday, was trading at R13.69/$, R15.04/€ and R17.68/£ at 7am.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.