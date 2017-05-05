JSE flat as lower oil prices affect global sentiment

The JSE opened flat on Friday as the weaker oil price and commodities rout weighed on market sentiment.

The weaker rand did not benefit miners, although rand hedges were marginally up.

The rand was at R13.65/$ after weakening through R13.60/$ in overnight trade, despite the dollar losing ground against the euro.

Brent crude was 0.68% lower at $48.10 a barrel after falling through $50 to a five-month low on Thursday.

US crude inventories rose by a strong 9.3-million barrels last week, raising oversupply concerns in the industry despite oil cartel Opec members remaining committed to production cuts.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said despite the production cuts, the oil market remained weak. "Downside risks to the oil price towards $45 remain and could go even lower should shale oil production rise materially this year," Nedbank said.

Although copper and aluminium prices remained softer, gold and platinum recovered on Friday.

Spot gold lifted 0.44% to $1,232.95/oz and platinum rose 0.64% to $909.52/oz.

The Dow closed flat on Thursday (-0.03%). Asian markets were lower, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.78% and the Hang Seng losing 0.88%.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.07% lower at 53,367.10 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.01%. General retailers dropped 0.81%, property 0.66%, platinum 0.54% and banks 0.49%. Resources added 0.08% and industrials were flat (+0.01%).

Mining stocks were generally lower, with Kumba Iron Ore tumbling 6.74% to R145.02. Exxaro shed 1.39% to R105.50.

Richemont added 0.97% to R117.12.

Among platinums, Lonmin retreated 2.61% to R17.55.

Woolworths dropped 1.64% to R70.82 and Shoprite dropped 0.58% to R203.81.

MTN was 2.06% lower at R116.55. It has dropped 7.6% so far this week following a disappointing trading update released earlier in the week.

Tiger Brands shed 1.14% to R391.47.