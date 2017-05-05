JSE edges higher as miners rebound from sell-off

The JSE edged higher at lunchtime on Friday as some of the mining shares stabilised in line with underlying commodity prices, after sharp drops earlier in the week.

The all share index was up 0.29% to 53,563.10 points, as the resource 10 index rebounded 1.14%, paring weekly losses to 2.2%.

Financial stocks and industrials were broadly patchy, but retailers exhibited a weaker bias, even as the rand bounced off the day’s worst level to the dollar.

"I’m still a believer that the world markets should continue to grow and prosper going forward, and it necessarily follows that resources in general should continue to do well," said Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors. "That said, nothing moves in straight lines."

The prices of platinum, gold and Brent crude also rebounded, though they were still weaker on a fairly busy week, which will end with the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday afternoon.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly lower at midday while US stock futures were relatively flat ahead of the jobs report.

US employers are expected to have created 175,000 jobs in April, according to Trading Economics, from 98,000 jobs in March.

Among the diversified miners on the JSE, Glencore recovered 1.41% to R49.61, with BHP Billiton regaining 2.36% to R199.60 and Anglo American recouping 2.21% to R177.79.

But Kumba was off 2.26% to R151.99, with Exxaro losing 2.29% to R104.54. Harmony gained 1.06% to R29.47 and Lonmin bounced back 3.39% to R18.60.

Woolworths was off 1.67% to R70.80, with Mr Price losing 1.6% to R147.54 and Truworths 2.34% to R80.62.