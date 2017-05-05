JSE closes higher as resources recover and retailers retreat

The JSE all share ended the shortened week higher on Friday after resources rebounded following a stuttering start as the weaker rand provided support to the sector, despite gold and platinum prices coming back in late trade.

Retailers were sharply weaker in risk-off trade following the hawkish US Federal Reserve statement on interest rates, while property stocks also softened. Banks and financials closed lower.

Gold was flat at $1,228 an ounce and platinum was up 0.79% to $910.90 an ounce at the close.

Falling commodity prices kept the all share under pressure for most of the week, but the market weakness might have been overdone. "The broad fall in commodity prices this week had weighed on emerging market (EM) commodity currencies, but it doesn’t do much to alter the economic outlook for EM commodity producers," Capital Economics analysts said.

The rand was at R13.4849 against the dollar from R13.6429 after US non-farm payrolls data was better than expected, but wage pressure remained subdued. Non-farm jobs rose by 211,000 in April; the market was expecting a gain of about 190,000. The US unemployment rate fell further to 4.4% from 4.5% in March 2017

The data was supportive of two further rate hikes in the US this year, but the dollar was stable as the rise in hourly wages remain stubbornly low. Some comeback in the rand dampened sentiment on the JSE towards the close, but rand hedges remained strong.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam described the payrolls data as mixed: "But it would likely do nothing to either encourage or deter the US Federal Reserve when it comes to deciding whether to raise interest rates next month."

The Dow Jones was weaker at the JSE’s close (-0.19%). European markets were higher ahead of Sunday’s French presidential election with centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron running ahead in the polls, providing support for the euro.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.50%, the Paris CAC 40 0.82%, and the German Dax 0.25%.

The all share closed 0.32% higher at 53,579 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.56%. Resources rose 1.57% and the gold index closed 0.98% higher. Platinums added 0.39% and industrials firmed 0.22%. General retailers dropped 1.93%, property shed 0.85%, and banks dropped 0.38%.

The all share ended the week 0.44% lower, but is still up 5.78% for the year.

Anglo American gained 3.13% to R179.38 and BHP Billiton firmed 1.91% to R198.73.

Sasol ended the day 0.44% higher at R409.79 after Brent crude rebounded 1.8% to $49.31 a barrel at the JSE’s close.

Specialised mining stocks were lower, with Kumba Iron Ore tumbling 4.24% to R148.91. Exxaro shed 3.92% to R102.80.

British American Tobacco added 0.79% to R924.76.

Gold Fields closed 1.25% higher R43.10.

Among platinums, Lonmin rebounded 4.44% to R18.82 in volatile trade.

FirstRand was up 0.27% to R48.15, but Standard Bank dropped 0.65% to R146.03.

Among retailers, Woolworths dropped 0.9% to R71.35 and Shoprite shed 0.98% to R203.

Growthpoint was 0.93% off at R25.57 in the property sector. Hyprop shed 3.48% to R120.31.

Naspers added 1.72% to a record R2,603.91.

MTN was 2.10% lower at R116.50. It lost 7.9% in the week following a disappointing trading update released earlier in the week.

Tiger Brands shed 1.50% to R390.07.