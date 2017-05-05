Gold inches up but remains on track for biggest weekly fall since November

Bengaluru — Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and the expectation of a US rate rise as early as June.

Gold edged up slightly from a near seven-week low of $1,225.20/oz hit on Thursday, but is poised to end the week down more than 3%, the biggest percentage fall since the week ending November 11.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,228.17/oz as of 3.11am GMT.

"There is no doubt that gold is going through a soft patch right now, but it is approaching good support between $1,190 and $1,200, which at this point is not completely out of reach," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Spot gold could fall to $1,209/oz, as it had pierced below a support at $1,229, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

US gold futures were steady at $1,228.40/oz.

The euro traded near a six-month high against the dollar on Friday, supported by the expectation that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential election.

Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concern about the health of the global economy. The markets are awaiting Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report for April for additional insight into the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory through the end of the year. Economists polled by Reuters expect US employers to have added 185,000 jobs in April, up from 98,000 in March.

A strong nonfarm payrolls number, which is due later in the day, would raise the expectation of a rate increase in June and have a negative effect on gold, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while also boosting the dollar.

New applications for US jobless benefits fell sharply last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 17-year low, pointing to a tightening labour market that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.03% to 853.08 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $16.30/oz, after hitting a four-month low of $16.17 in the last session. The metal was set to fall about 5% this week.

Platinum was up 0.1% at $900.10. The metal fell to its lowest since December on Thursday and is set to dip nearly 5% this week.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $800.95 and was poised for the worst week since the week of March 10.

Reuters