Markets

Futures firmer as Dow opens lower after a strong non-farm payrolls data

05 May 2017 - 18:53 Reitumetse Pitso

Picture: ISTOCK

The South African futures market tracked the JSE firmer on Friday after a recovery by resource stocks.

The JSE all share closed 0.32% firmer at 53‚579 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.56%. Resources rose by 1.57% and the gold index closed 0.98% higher. Platinums added 0.39% and industrials firmed 0.22%. General retailers dropped 1.93%, property shed 0.85%, and banks 0.38%.

The Dow Jones was weaker at the JSE’s close (-0.19%) after stronger-than-expected April non-farm payrolls data. The US economy added 211‚000 jobs, while the market expected between 175,000 and 200,000. The increase in the number of jobs was, however, not accompanied by wage growth which weighed down on sentiment.

European markets were higher ahead of Sunday’s French presidential election. The FTSE 100 firmed by 0.50%, the Paris CAC 40 0.82%, and the German Dax was 0.25% firmer.

At 5.40pm, local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.5% firmer at 47‚390 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,113 from Thursday’s 47‚110.

With Maarten Mittner

