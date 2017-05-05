Firmer rand after US nonfarm jobs data outdoes forecasts

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Friday afternoon after US nonfarm payrolls data exceeded market expectations.

The payrolls number added a strong 211,000 jobs to the US economy while the market expected the number of jobs created in April to be between 175‚000 and 200‚000.

Although the number of jobs created in the US increased, the pace of wage growth slowed, which weighed on sentiment. Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers increased by 2.5% in April from a year earlier, compared with a 2.7% increase in March.

Analysts had expected the dollar to firm on the payrolls number. The dollar index, which measures the currency against 16 others, slipped slightly after the report.

Investors have been anxiously awaiting this data as they believe it will signal the pace at which the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in June.

Global markets will now shift focus to the French presidential elections taking place over the weekend.

At 15.31pm the rand was at R13.5980 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.6429‚ at R14.9207 to the euro from R14.9800 and at R17.5975 to pound from R17.6305.

The euro was at $1.0973 from $1.0984.