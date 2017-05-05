Bonds weaken as US nonfarm payroll data release gets closer

The South African bond market was weaker on Friday before midday ahead of the US nonfarm payroll report in the afternoon. The report will give a signal about the level of economic growth in the US and what the June interest rate is likely to be.

The rand was volatile ahead of the report. It weakened to R13.71 to the dollar in intra-day trade. Bonds usually track the rand.

Emerging markets such as SA are favourable fixed-investment destinations as they offer higher interest rate returns when compared to developed markets.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordhon Kerr said the non-farm payroll report could result in further rand and bond weakness in the day. The market expects between 175,000 and 200,000 jobs to have been created. Kerr said any outcome north of 190,000 would lead to further dollar strength.

Nedbank analysts said the non-farm payroll numbers are likely to disappoint in line with private sector employment in the US, as labour supply contracts.

At 11.29am‚ the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.745% from 8.68% on Thursday‚ and that of the R207 was 7.59% from 7.51%.