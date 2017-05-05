Bonds weaken as US nonfarm jobs data surprises to the upside

The bond market was weaker on Friday in late afternoon trade after US nonfarm payroll data came in better than expected.

Nonfarm jobs rose by 211,000 in April. The market was expecting a gain of about 190,000 jobs.

The US unemployment rate fell further to 4.4% from 4.5% in March 2017, and average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 7c to $26.19. Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen only 2.5%.

The dollar’s initial reaction was muted because of this, as higher wage growth is a precursor to rising inflation. The US Federal Reserve has targeted 2% inflation as a benchmark for the further normalisation of interest rates in the US. The dollar usually firms on the prospect of higher interest rates.

The decline in the dollar would suggest markets were disappointed in the numbers, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The implied probability of an increase in June has risen to 79% after the Fed’s statement. "But it could be about to reverse course," Erlam said.

The reality is that today’s report, containing both positive and negative aspects, was unlikely to have altered the Fed’s plans, and a June increase very much remained on the table, Erlam said.

At 3.42pm the bid on the R186 was at 8.76% from 8.68%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.575% from 7.515%.

The rand was at R13.6026 to the dollar from R13.6429.

US treasuries were firmer on the payroll data and the stable dollar.

The 10-year bond yield was at 2.3481% from 2.3571%.