Bonds weaken as spotlight turns to US nonfarm payrolls data

The South African bond market was off to a weak start on Friday morning in line with the rand as the focus shifted to the US nonfarm payrolls report in the afternoon.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have added 175,000 jobs in April, according to Trading Economics, up from 98,000 in March.

"With the release of US nonfarm payrolls today, we could be set for further rand and bond weakness," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said in a note. "However, a strong print would further add to the probability of a June hike by the Fed. This should help to support the dollar, which has come under pressure recently. "

At 8.31am, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.740%, from 8.680%, as the rand slipped to lows of R13.71/$, from R13.41/$ on Thursday.

The yield on the US 10-year treasury note was at 2.3554% from 2.3192%.