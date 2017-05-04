Which stocks will benefit from a Macron presidency for France?

The CAC 40 index jumped 0.8% to a nine-year high on Thursday.

Here’s a round-up by sector of the likely winners and losers under a Macron-led government.

Winners

Consumers

Macron has advocated cuts to payroll taxes and a higher employment bonus for low-paid workers. Higher household consumption is good news for consumer cyclicals, such as retail, media, hotel, leisure and restaurants, analysts at Société Générale led by Roland Kaloyan wrote in a note.

Banks

Lenders made up nine of the top 10 gainers in the eurozone stock market the day after the first round as the risk of Le Pen winning and pulling France out of the euro fell, while a jump in bond yields boosted the outlook for bank earnings.

Macron has also proposed changing the wealth tax so that it would target only properties and not capital investment, and applying a 30% flat rate on capital income. This could boost equity buying, aiding Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and asset manager Amundi, Société Générale said.

Renewable energy and EDF

Macron’s proposed investment in renewable energy would be positive for makers of wind turbines Vestas Wind Systems and Nordex, and for power companies EDP Renovaveis and Engie, according to Goldman Sachs.

For Electricite de France SA (EDF), a carbon floor — supported by Macron — could raise power prices and improve the state-controlled utility’s cash flows, the bank said.

Telecom

As Macron has voiced support for cutting the government’s stake in listed firms, sale of the state’s shares in Orange could trigger another wave of consolidation for telecom stocks — or at least talks, says Fidelity’s Durel. His fund has bought shares in Iliad because the carrier will be among the biggest beneficiaries of consolidation, he says.

Others are more sceptical. Consolidation in the sector is no longer likely in the medium term given the French regulator’s recent signals against it, says Stephane Beyazian, an analyst at Raymond James Financial.

Cars

French car makers Renault and Peugeot could benefit from cheaper labour, improving consumption and Macron’s proposed incentive for drivers switching to a less polluting car, according to Société Générale.

There is a greater likelihood of the government selling a stake in Renault under Macron, which is good for the firm as it paves the way for a more efficient, balanced holding by Nissan, in which Renault also has a stake, says Evercore ISI.

Real estate and construction

The construction sector would benefit from Macron’s proposal to abolish the local poll tax for four-fifths of households and build housing in certain regions, said Société Générale. His agenda would also help French and France-exposed real estate investment trusts (REITs), according to UBS, which recently raised price targets for the REIT Unibail-Rodamco and developer ICADE.

… And more

Macron has advocated reforms to make the labour market more flexible. This will benefit labour-intensive industries such as food, retail, services and manufacturing, says Supriya Menon, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Small and mid-cap stocks tend to be more domestic and will benefit more under Macron, says Société Générale.

Losers

Of course, the most important caveat is that everything depends on Macron’s ability to enact his agenda.

Since he does not represent a mainstream political party, he will struggle to seize a majority in June’s parliamentary elections, subjecting him to legislative gridlock or the influence of a coalition.

Some investors are still optimistic. Matthew Perowne, a fund manager at Invesco who has begun positioning for his policies, says Macron has a good track record, and winning the election and backing of other parties will give him a strong mandate.

The next parliament will probably be pro-business, giving a boost to European stocks, Natixis strategists including Sylvain Goyon wrote in a note. This favours the financial sector, cars, electronic equipment, real estate and software, they said.

"Even if he doesn’t get any majority at the parliamentary election, he’ll find a way to manage the country," says Fidelity’s Durel. "He is determined to apply his program as he has explained it."

With Thomas Seal, Blaise Robinson, Kasper Viita, Chiara Remondini and Aleksandra Gjorgievska

Bloomberg