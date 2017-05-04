Slightly stronger gold remains near six-week low

Bengaluru— Gold inched up on Thursday, but the metal held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as the dollar remained firm on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,240.51/oz by 2.45am GMT. It fell 1.5% in the previous session — its worst single-day drop since November 23 — breaching both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01 on Wednesday, a level not seen since March 21. US gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,241.20/oz.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% on Thursday after rising 0.2% on Wednesday.

"The price action in gold since mid-April has been technically bearish. The Fed has basically put the ship back on course with regard to their intentions to continue hiking rates," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, downplaying weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasising the strength of the labour market, signalling it was still on track for two more rate rises this year.

"With the safe-haven premium coming off gold, there was enough to break the camel’s back. Any small rallies are going to get sold and gold is set for a deeper correction towards the $1,200 level," Halley said.

Investors will now focus on Friday’s monthly US nonfarm payrolls report for further clues on the Fed’s likely rate hike trajectory. Economists polled by Reuters expect US employers to have added 185,000 jobs in April, up from 98,000 in March. Higher rates would reduce demand for nonyielding gold and would also make the dollar-denominated metal more expensive for buyers paying with other currencies.

"It seems like the decline [in precious metals] could continue somewhat further," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "However, we do expect a period of consolidation to set in fairly shortly and do not see a substantial drop below the $1,200 level for gold anytime soon."

Gold imports by India, the world’s biggest market after China, jumped to the highest level since 2014 in the first three months of 2017, spurred by jewellers restocking for weddings and improving cash flow in the financial system, the World Gold Council said.

Net inbound shipments more than doubled to 270.1 metric tonnes from 127.4 tonnes a year earlier, council data showed on Thursday. That is the biggest amount since the 279.5 tonnes imported in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Domestic demand gained 15% to 123.5 tonnes in the first quarter, and "if this trend continues and there are no sharp changes in prices" purchases could be at the upper end of the range of 650-750 tonnes estimated for 2017, said PR Somasundaram, the council’s MD in India.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to $16.53/oz, after hitting $16.37 on Wednesday, it lowest since early January. Platinum was up 0.9% at $900.40, after dropping to its lowest since late December. The metal fell more than 3% on Wednesday. Palladium fell 0.4% to $796, extending its losses from the previous session’s nearly 2% drop.

Reuters, Bloomberg